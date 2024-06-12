BATTERY TREE LOPPER
Tame unruly branches with unrivaled ease, for cutting is now an effortless endeavor with Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Feel the power as you effortlessly trim back and tame uncontrolled growth. This mighty tool works like magic, requiring no application of force and saving strain on your joints. Watch as new space effortlessly emerges for your bushes, shrubs, and trees to thrive and flourish. Rose bushes, overgrown shrubs, or budding trees - no task is too daunting for this unstoppable tool. Best of all, you'll always be ready for action, even in the farthest corners of your yard, thanks to Kärcher's dynamic Battery Power exchangeable batteries. Experience the confidence and convenience of Kärcher, where innovative design meets superior performance. Let's make branch control a breeze, and your outdoor oasis a sight to behold.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners
No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.