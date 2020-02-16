THE FRESHEST WAY TO MOP - WITH THE ELECTRIC FLOOR CLEANER 3
The FC 3 Cordless cleans all hard floors with continuous fresh water using rotating microfibre rollers. Removes spills and dried-on liquids and your hard floors are ready to shine.
Products
How are floors "always freshly mopped"?
The rotating rollers are continuously wetted with clean water from the fresh water tank. The dirt is removed from the rollers and collected in the dirty water tank. That means you are always wiping with fresh water and the dirt isn't just pushed around. For hygienic cleaning.
Advantages that make the difference
Always freshly wiped thanks to self-cleaning technology
- Continuous roller wetting with fresh water
- The dirt/water mixture collected goes directly to the dirty water tank
- 20% better cleaning performance*
Easy to use under furniture
- Slimline product design and floor head with swivel joint
- Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects
- Cleaning right up to the edge – for excellent results in corners and along edges
Suitable for all hard floors
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and plastic
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately two minutes
- Wide range of detergents and care agents
Maximum freedom of movement
- Powerful lithium-ion battery with a running time of 20 minutes
- Clean independently of a power outlet
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator
Effortless moping
- Forward-rotating rollers remove the hassle of scrubbing
- Carrying around a bucket is a thing of the past thanks to the fresh and dirty water tanks
- The self-cleaning function of the rollers means that the floor cleaning cloth no longer has to be wrung out
Resource-conserving
- 90% water savings** – compared to cleaning with a conventional wiping mop and bucket
Application video
Application steps
Assembling
1) Initial assembly
Remove device from cardboard box and assemble
2) Assembling
Fill the tank (water + detergent) and attach rollers
3) Disassemble and clean the device
- Empty and clean the tank
- Rinse off the lid of the device
- Remove the rollers and wash in the washing machine
- Wipe the roller axle and the insides with a cloth
- Insert tank and attach the lid of the device
4) Stowing the device
- Disassemble FC 3d (ONLY USE WHEN OFFERING FC 3d)
- Place device in parking station
- Place rollers on designated stand
Detergents and accessories
With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to any floor. The multi-purpose detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.
Our microfibre multi-surface rollers are identical in terms of their function, but can be used for different applications according to the colour coding, e.g. the yellow rollers in the bathroom and the grey ones in the living area.
FC 5 floor cleaner
Discover the FC 5 floor cleaner, which combines vacuuming & moping in a single step. Available in both corded and cordless.
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves a 20 per cent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the FC 3 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l)