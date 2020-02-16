THE FRESHEST WAY TO MOP - WITH THE ELECTRIC FLOOR CLEANER 3

Detergents and accessories

With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to any floor. The multi-purpose detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.

Our microfibre multi-surface rollers are identical in terms of their function, but can be used for different applications according to the colour coding, e.g. the yellow rollers in the bathroom and the grey ones in the living area.