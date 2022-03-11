How do you clean a fireplace?

Before starting the fire: Make sure the firewood is sufficiently dry

Firewood that is bought not ready for use must be stored and dried out before it is put on the fire. If the wood is too damp, the combustion value decreases and smoke and soot are generated: The fireplace and its surroundings then get dirty more quickly. The maximum moisture content for wood to be burned in a fireplace is even stipulated by law. It should not be more than 25 per cent.

In order to check, a measurement instrument or - with a little experience - a fingernail test is required. If the cut surface where the annual growth rings are visible can be easily pressed in with a fingernail, the wood should be dried for a few more months. It should optimally be stored in a place protected from the weather and with a good air supply, such as a shed.