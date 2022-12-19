THE FIRST APP-CONNECTED WATER BLASTERS. EVER.

Activate Boost Mode

Smart Control models contain an integrated Boost Mode for an extra burst of power (additional 220psi!!), perfect for those stubborn, hard to remove stains. Boost Mode can be activated by the trigger gun or the Home & Garden app and gives the water blaster 30 seconds of increased pressure.

Everything You Need Is Included

With innovative technology such as the Smart Control gun, the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance and the Plug 'n' Clean cleaning agent system, you can face any cleaning challenge with ease. Smart Control Models also come equipped with an integrated hose reel, meaning you won't get tangled up whilst cleaning.

Powerful & Effective

Kärcher's water blasters save up to 3,100 litres per hour compared to cleaning with a hosepipe and thus use around 80% less water. Our water blasters are characterised by their high-performance cleaning rate and fundamentally lower energy consumption, meaning they are more than efficient. This means that cleaning is quick and saves time – and therefore also water and energy.