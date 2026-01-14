Tap adaptor G3/4 with G1/2 reducer
Extremely tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing water systems.
Features and benefits
Very robust
- Guaranteed robustness.
Reducer
- Enables connection to two thread sizes
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1/2
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 33 x 33
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens
- For watering potted plants
- For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.