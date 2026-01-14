Tap adaptor G3/4 with G1/2 reducer

Extremely tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes.

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing water systems.

Features and benefits
Very robust
  • Guaranteed robustness.
Reducer
  • Enables connection to two thread sizes
Specifications

Technical data

Thread size G3/4 + G1/2
Colour Black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 48 x 33 x 33

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.