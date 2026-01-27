Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec

Compact industrial vacuum with automatic filter cleaning system and wear-free EC motor for non-stop use. Ideal for fine dusts in production areas – also suitable for stationary use.

The IVC 60/12-1 Tact EC is a compact industrial vacuum that is ideal for cleaning production machines and environments.Its wear-free EC motor makes it the perfect candidate for demanding continuous applications. The vacuum cleaner has automatic filter cleaning, is suitable for fine dusts and can also be used as a stationary suction device in conjunction with production or packaging machines.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec: Low-wear EC turbine
Low-wear EC turbine
Brushless design for low-wear operation. Suitable for three-shift operation thanks to a minimum service life of 5000 hours.
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
Tact automatic filter cleaning system
Automatic filter cleaning through targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec: Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow rate (l/s/m³/h) 62.5 / 225
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 244 / 24.4
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 1.2
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size Nominal width 70
Accessory nominal size Nominal width 50 Nominal width 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0.95
Weight without accessories (kg) 59
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 995

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included: no
  • Automatic filling level switch-off
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec
Videos
Accessories