Industrial vacuum IVC 60/24-2 Ap
Compact and manoeuvrable entry-level industrial vacuum cleaner. With semi-automatic filter cleaning system, large wheels and braking rollers. Ideal for cleaning production machines and areas.
The IVC 60/24-2 Ap is a compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers. The flexible entry-level machine can be easily manoeuvred and is designed for mobile cleaning applications at production machines and in the production environment.The semi-automatic filter cleaning guarantees a long filter life.
Features and benefits
Fitted with two blower motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap)Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filterClear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow rate (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|Nominal width 70
|Accessory nominal size
|Nominal width 70 Nominal width 50 Nominal width 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.95
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|59
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included: no