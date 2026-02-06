The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp oil vacuum cleaner is a compact industrial vacuum with a tilting chassis and 120-litre stainless steel container. The machine can vacuum both large quantities of liquids and virtually all dust-free solids (e.g. swarf). The solids can be easily separated from the vacuumed liquids thanks to the optional swarf basket. The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp is highly versatile due to its stainless steel construction. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed easily. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head ensures that the suction hose does not get tangled, thereby increasing flexibility. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. An autonomous drum pump efficiently returns most of the vacuumed liquid. The robust design, including oil-resistant castors and power cord, ensures a long service lifetime even in the toughest industrial environments. It also allows the machine to be lifted by forklift truck.