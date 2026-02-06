Industrial vacuum IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp
The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp oil vacuum cleaner with 120-litre container and autonomous drum pump is ideal for vacuuming, separating and returning cooling or drilling oils containing solids such as metal shavings.
The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp oil vacuum cleaner is a compact industrial vacuum with a tilting chassis and 120-litre stainless steel container. The machine can vacuum both large quantities of liquids and virtually all dust-free solids (e.g. swarf). The solids can be easily separated from the vacuumed liquids thanks to the optional swarf basket. The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me Dp is highly versatile due to its stainless steel construction. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed easily. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head ensures that the suction hose does not get tangled, thereby increasing flexibility. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. An autonomous drum pump efficiently returns most of the vacuumed liquid. The robust design, including oil-resistant castors and power cord, ensures a long service lifetime even in the toughest industrial environments. It also allows the machine to be lifted by forklift truck.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassis
- Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying.
- Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism.
- Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
High-quality stainless steel collection container
- Very easy to clean.
- Suitable for corrosive suction material.
- Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids.
Drum pump function
- An autonomous barrel pump significantly increases the ability for vacuumed matter to be returned.
- Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed.
High robustness, flexibility and modularity
- Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
- Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend.
- Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow rate (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23
|Container capacity (l)
|120
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|Nominal width 50
|Accessory nominal size
|Nominal width 50 Nominal width 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0.45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|72
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|72
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|72.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|745 x 710 x 1420
Equipment
- Accessories included: no
- Drum pump function