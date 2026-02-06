Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 38/1 Me Classic Edition
Despite its compact dimensions, the robust NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly picks up large amounts of all kinds of dirt - with 38 litre container.
The NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly picks up large amounts of liquids, dust or coarse dirt - with powerful 1500 watt turbine. This compact vacuum cleaner features a robust 38 litre container. The NT Classic range also features reliable filter technology. A particular feature is the easy service concept for reduced operating and maintenance costs.
Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobileExcellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors. The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Excellent suction powerNT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt. For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfortSensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds. The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Vacuum without filter bags
- NT Classic single-motor machines feature tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filters.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|59
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|227 / 22.7
|Container capacity (l)
|38
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1500
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 360 x 735
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Stainless steel container
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.