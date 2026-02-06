Water blaster HD 7/10 CXF
Cold water, water blaster for use in the sanitary / food industry. This compact machine allows you to regulate pressure and water volume seamlessly.
Compact, food class water blaster for strict hygiene requirements. Features include ergonomic design for convenient operation and reduced exhaust and retention force for effortless operation. There is an integrated hose reel with a food-grade high pressure hose and grey abrasion-resistant wheels.
Features and benefits
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Hygiene requirements
- Integrated hose reel with food-grade pressure hose and robust, grey wheels.
- Water inlet temperature up to 80°C.
- Wear-resistant grey wheels.
Practical detergent system
- Cleaning agent intake system for removing stubborn dirt.
- The "Inno Foam Set" high-pressure foam system can be used.
Servo control
- Gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|250 - 700
|Feed temperature (°C)
|80
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|10 - 100 / 1 - 10
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|120 / 12
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|36.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|39
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 400 x 925
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Food
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Food industry version
- Stainless steel spray lance: 840 mm
- Servo control
Equipment
- In-built high-pressure hose reel
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
- Pressure switch-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation