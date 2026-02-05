Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 487)

Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags with a high dust retention rate. Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags for the WD 4 - WD 6 have a high dust retention rate. The fleece filter bags are suitable for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the WD 4 to WD 6 ranges.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 4
Colour white
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 190 x 13
Application areas
  • All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.