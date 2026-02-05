Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 487)
Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags with a high dust retention rate. Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags for the WD 4 - WD 6 have a high dust retention rate. The fleece filter bags are suitable for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the WD 4 to WD 6 ranges.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 190 x 13
Compatible machines
Application areas
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.