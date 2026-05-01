Natural Universal Cleaner, 1l
The 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is a powerful multi-purpose cleaner which uses a 98% nature-based formula to effortlessly remove oil, grease and dirt.
The 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is your go-to solution for comprehensive cleaning. This ready-to-use, multi-purpose detergent uses a gentle yet powerful 98% nature-based formula to effortlessly cut through oil, grease, and general dirt on virtually any water-resistant surface. Perfect for cleaning garden furniture, vehicles, and façades.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.
- Made in Germany
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden