Natural Universal Cleaner, 1l

The 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is a powerful multi-purpose cleaner which uses a 98% nature-based formula to effortlessly remove oil, grease and dirt.

The 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is your go-to solution for comprehensive cleaning. This ready-to-use, multi-purpose detergent uses a gentle yet powerful 98% nature-based formula to effortlessly cut through oil, grease, and general dirt on virtually any water-resistant surface. Perfect for cleaning garden furniture, vehicles, and façades.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.
  • Made in Germany
Natural Universal Cleaner, 1l
Videos
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden