The 1L Natural Car Shampoo is your 2-in-1 solution for effective vehicle care. Its nature-based formula uses surfactants of renewable plant origin to deliver exceptional cleaning power against typical road dirt, while still being gentle on your vehicle. It leaves a beautiful, streak-free shine and features a subtle lavender fragrance for a pleasant experience. Perfect for use with all Kärcher pressure washers or even for manual application. Use it confidently on all vehicles including cars, motorbikes and bicycles.