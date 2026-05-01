Natural Car Shampoo, 1l
The 1L Natural Car Shampoo provides a 2-in-1 solution for exceptional cleaning performance. Suitable for all vehicles, it uses an ultra-shine and 98% nature-based formula.
The 1L Natural Car Shampoo is your 2-in-1 solution for effective vehicle care. Its nature-based formula uses surfactants of renewable plant origin to deliver exceptional cleaning power against typical road dirt, while still being gentle on your vehicle. It leaves a beautiful, streak-free shine and features a subtle lavender fragrance for a pleasant experience. Perfect for use with all Kärcher pressure washers or even for manual application. Use it confidently on all vehicles including cars, motorbikes and bicycles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles