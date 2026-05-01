Natural Car Shampoo, 1l

The 1L Natural Car Shampoo provides a 2-in-1 solution for exceptional cleaning performance. Suitable for all vehicles, it uses an ultra-shine and 98% nature-based formula.

The 1L Natural Car Shampoo is your 2-in-1 solution for effective vehicle care. Its nature-based formula uses surfactants of renewable plant origin to deliver exceptional cleaning power against typical road dirt, while still being gentle on your vehicle. It leaves a beautiful, streak-free shine and features a subtle lavender fragrance for a pleasant experience. Perfect for use with all Kärcher pressure washers or even for manual application. Use it confidently on all vehicles including cars, motorbikes and bicycles.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Natural Car Shampoo, 1l
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles