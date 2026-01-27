Sustainable & Cost Efficient: The BP 2.000-18 Battery Barrel pump is the perfect solution for gardens without a power connection, as well as a perfect replacement for a watering can. Providing a more sustainable option to water your garden, using free, nutrient-rich rain water from the water butt, instead of wasting expensive drinking water. The barrel mounting clamp not only ensures a perfect fixture for different barrels, but provides a back-friendly operation thanks to an On/Off switch, as well as the option of battery mounting. Thanks to the transparent battery cover, the user has a perfect view of the real-time battery display. To prevent the hose from kinking when watering from the barrel, a hose guide is provided to guarantee a constant flow of water. The hose guide can take up 3 positions depending on the application: either clicked into place on the left or right of the battery barrel mounting, or detached a free space on the barrel rim. Compact & Lightweight, the pump can also fit into the narrow openings of barrels (E.g. IBC containers) The integrated prefilter ensures that the pumps is protected from contamination. Battery Not Included.