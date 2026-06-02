Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18
Features and benefits
Hedge broom
Saw function
Shoulder belt
Ergonomic handle design
Control guard
Blade guard
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|45
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|18
|Cutting head angle (°)
|125
|Cutting blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2300
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²)
|max. 180 (2.5 Ah) / max. 360 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2.5 Ah) / max. 70 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2090 x 89 x 200
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
- Shoulder belt
Equipment
- Saw function
- Control guard
Videos
Accessories
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