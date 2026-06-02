Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18

Features and benefits
Hedge broom
Saw function
Shoulder belt
Ergonomic handle design
Control guard
Blade guard
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Cutting length (cm) 45
Tooth spacing (mm) 18
Cutting head angle (°) 125
Cutting blade type laser-cut, diamond-ground
Blade speed (cuts/min) 2300
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²) max. 180 (2.5 Ah) / max. 360 (5.0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 35 (2.5 Ah) / max. 70 (5.0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2090 x 89 x 200

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Blade guard
  • Hedge broom
  • Shoulder belt

Equipment

  • Saw function
  • Control guard
Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18
Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 2-18
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