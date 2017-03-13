Cleaning Mirrors
Cleaning mirrors can be a real challenge, especially in bathrooms, where they are likely to get covered in water and toothpaste marks.The Kärcher Window Vac can save you plenty of elbow grease, giving you fantastic results in seconds.
Follow our simple how to guide below for the best cleaning results on mirrors.
- Fill your window vac spray bottle with detergent and water.
- Spray the mirror down and agitate the surface with the microfibre cloth, paying particular attention to any stubborn water spots.
- Use your Window Vac in a downwards motion, and watch as the dirty water gets sucked away, leaving a dry, streak-free finish.