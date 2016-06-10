Clearing up spills
Cleaning up spills from floors and worktops is quick and easy with the Karcher Window vac, and so much less hassle than cloths and paper towels.
Follow these four easy steps to tackle any spills liquid in your home
Everyday spills like a glass of wine are commonplace and a pain to clean up with cloths and kitchen towels.
There’s a better way! Just grab your Kärcher Window Vac and suck the surface dry with a simple swipe.
When the dirty water tank is full, simply undo the plug and empty the tank, replacing the plug when finished.
Top tip: If the rubber blades on your Window Vac are getting a bit worn, you can buy replacement ones from our website.
