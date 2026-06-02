High Pressure Washer K 2 P Car
Say goodbye to dirt with the K 2 Car. This pressure washer includes everything you need to keep your car looking its best: standard lances, plus a wash brush, foam jet, and 0.5L Car Shampoo.
Make dirt on your car and small outdoor surfaces a thing of the past with the K 2 Car pressure washer. The ideal solution for occasional cleaning, it includes the versatile Vario Power lance and Dirt Blaster lance to remove even stubborn grime. Plus, you get a dedicated Car Bundle featuring a wash brush, foam jet, and 0.5L Car Shampoo. With smooth-running wheels, a 4-metre hose, and onboard storage, the K 2 Car is ready for easy use and transport wherever you need it. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand.
Features and benefits
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.4
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 790
Scope of supply
- Car kit: Wash brush, foam jet, 0.5 L Car Shampoo
- One-way spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Foam jet
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Patio
- Small cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.