This device can fit anywhere: the K 4 Classic Home pressure washer can be stowed effortlessly anywhere and transported easily thanks to its compact dimensions. Yet it still offers the full performance of a pressure washer. The Home Kit includes the T 5 surface cleaner for efficient and splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces around the home, as well as the Stone and Façade Cleaner (1.0 l). Plus, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures the pulling height is always comfortable. Other equipment details include the Quick Connect trigger gun, a six-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. What's more, the K 4 Classic Home, with an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular cleaning of moderate levels of dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).