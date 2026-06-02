High Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Go!Further
The K 4 Power Control Go!Further is fully equipped for sustainable cleaning, featuring the eco!Booster, Vario and Dirt Blaster lances, a water suction hose and 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.
The K 4 Power Control Go!Further is your ideal solution for sustainable, effective cleaning on moderate dirt, featuring a powerful, long-lasting water-cooled motor and made with 35% recycled material*. This versatile unit provides total cleaning control: use the eco!Booster for improved water and energy efficiency, with 50% increase in cleaning performance** on delicate surfaces, the Vario lance for adjustable power, or the Dirt Blaster for concentrated grime elimination. Enjoy complete cleaning independence thanks to the included water suction hose for alternative sources. Comfortable application is guaranteed by the 8m PremiumFlex hose, while a built-in filter protects the pump. With 1L Natural Universal Cleaner, onboard accessory storage, and the Kärcher Home & Garden app for extra tips, you have everything necessary to tackle paths, garden furniture, and cars. 5 years guarantee (*2 year guarantee with option to extend to 5 years by registering your product within 28 days of purchase at karcher.com/register) *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories **when compared with the Kärcher flat jet
Features and benefits
Sustainability features
- +50% higher water and energy efficiency²⁾ with 50% higher cleaning performance³⁾
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.8
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- eco!Booster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Water suction hose
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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