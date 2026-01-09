The all new comfort premium range!

It's here! The all new Kärcher Comfort Premium Pressure Washers designed for frequent use on heavy dirt around the home and are made from 30% recycled material. The versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance effortlessly switches between 4 spray patterns dependent on the cleaning task. 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is also supplied and can be applied using the innovative 2-in-1 detergent concept. Enjoy convenience with set-up available in just a few steps and comfortable application with the Comfort!Hold trigger gun, reducing holding pressure when in use. The machines also boast an integrated hose reel with 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and cables and accessories able to be stored compactly on the device.