Push sweeper S 4 Twin
The Kärcher S 4 Twin sweeper makes light work of all your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves and winter grit. It collects the sweepings in its 20-litre waste hopper.
The Kärcher S 4 Twin sweeper makes light work of all your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves and winter grit. It collects the sweepings in its 20-litre waste hopper, achieving superb results all around the home and garden. Twin long-bristled side brushes give this effective machine a sweeping width of 680mm, allowing it to sweep up to 2400m² an hour, effortlessly. It cleans right up to the edges, and the side brushes attach without the need for tools. To allow you to work comfortably, the push handle can be adjusted to the exact height you require, so it's kinder to your back. It's also easy to carry and store, collapsing away to save space when needed and with no need to stoop. The waste container can be emptied without coming into contact with the dirt.
Features and benefits
Practical cap for side brushTool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up and deployment.
Comfortable FootplateCollapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage.
Height adjustment with bayonet fittingBack-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment.
Large Waste Hopper
- Frequent emptying of waste hopper is not necessary.
Simple removal of waste hopper
- Simple emptying of waste hopper.
Stand-alone waste container
- Empty waste hopper without any contact with dirt.
Large Sweeping Width
- High cleaning performance.
Sweeping close to the edge
- Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Practical Carrying Handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working Width With Side Brush (mm)
|680
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Housing/Frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|20
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10.2
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|10.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|760 x 668 x 940
Scope of supply
- Side brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Stepless Adjustable Push Handle
- Storage Position
- Tread surface for space-saving storage
- Tool-Free Side Brush Attachment
- Stand-alone waste container
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Cellar
Accessories
Find parts
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