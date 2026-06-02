The Kärcher S 4 Twin sweeper makes light work of all your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves and winter grit. It collects the sweepings in its 20-litre waste hopper, achieving superb results all around the home and garden. Twin long-bristled side brushes give this effective machine a sweeping width of 680mm, allowing it to sweep up to 2400m² an hour, effortlessly. It cleans right up to the edges, and the side brushes attach without the need for tools. To allow you to work comfortably, the push handle can be adjusted to the exact height you require, so it's kinder to your back. It's also easy to carry and store, collapsing away to save space when needed and with no need to stoop. The waste container can be emptied without coming into contact with the dirt.