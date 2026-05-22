Shift dirt using nothing but the power of super-heated steam with the Kärcher SC1 EasyFix steam cleaner, which achieves incredible deep-cleaning results by harnessing the power of tap water. This light and versatile device kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria without the need for chemicals, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The SC 1 EasyFix cleans every corner of your home, achieving sparkling results with no scrubbing required. The EasyFix floor tool helps you deep clean tiles, stone, wood and laminate floors, effortlessly, while you can also use this device to tackle tough oven grease, limescale and mould in the bathroom. Perfect for performing all kinds of cleaning tasks around the home, this device comes with a multifunctional accessory pack. It's easy to change cloths without coming into contact with the dirt, thanks to the EasyFix floor tool, while the compact design means it won't take up much space in the cupboard or garage.