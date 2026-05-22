Steam cleaner SC 1 EasyFix
The SC 1 EasyFix is a compact 2-in-1 steam mop and is ideal for quick, chemical-free cleaning, removing and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, using nothing but tap water.
Shift dirt using nothing but the power of super-heated steam with the Kärcher SC1 EasyFix steam cleaner, which achieves incredible deep-cleaning results by harnessing the power of tap water. This light and versatile device kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria without the need for chemicals, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The SC 1 EasyFix cleans every corner of your home, achieving sparkling results with no scrubbing required. The EasyFix floor tool helps you deep clean tiles, stone, wood and laminate floors, effortlessly, while you can also use this device to tackle tough oven grease, limescale and mould in the bathroom. Perfect for performing all kinds of cleaning tasks around the home, this device comes with a multifunctional accessory pack. It's easy to change cloths without coming into contact with the dirt, thanks to the EasyFix floor tool, while the compact design means it won't take up much space in the cupboard or garage.
Features and benefits
Powerful 3.0 bar steam pressureEasily removes all types of dirt – even in hard-to-reach areas.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Small, handy and easy to storeEasy storage in even the smallest of cupboards.
Child lock on machine
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|approx. 20
|Heating output (W)
|1200
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heating time (min)
|3
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0.2
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|321 x 127 x 186
¹⁾ When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand tool
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Measuring cup: 200 ml
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
Application areas
- All Sealed Hard Floors (Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, Stone, and Sealed Wood)
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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