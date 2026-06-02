The Kärcher SC 2 Deluxe reimagines deep cleaning with a modern, compact design At only 2.6kg it is 20% lighter than standard models, making it effortless to maneuver and store in tight spaces. This chemical-free system uses pressurized tap water to eliminate 99.99% of common household bacteria and viruses across tiles, cooktops, and crevices, with a two-stage steam control to match the intensity to the surface. To streamline your workflow, an integrated LED light ring provides instant visual feedback—glowing red during heat-up and green when ready—while the EasyFix floor nozzle features a flexible joint and a foot lever for hands-free cloth removal. Every detail is engineered for convenience, from the tidy wrap-around cable management to the dedicated accessory bag that keeps your specialized nozzles organized and ready for the next task.