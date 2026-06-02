Steam vacuum cleaners SCV 4 Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Experience our newest SCV 4, a premium innovation that vacuums and steams in one pass. Save time across all floor types with chemical-free cleaning that kills 99.99% of germs.
The Kärcher SCV 4 Steam Vac is a premium 3-in-1 hybrid solution designed to revolutionize your home maintenance by vacuuming, steaming, and mopping in a single pass. This high-performance appliance eliminates the need for pre-vacuuming, tackling both coarse and fine dirt simultaneously to provide significant time savings. Engineered for superior hygiene, it uses high-temperature steam to kill up to 99.99% of common household bacteria and viruses without the use of harsh chemicals. This chemical-free approach makes it an ideal choice for families with children or pets, ensuring a safe and clinical level of cleanliness. Durability is at the core of its design; an integrated descaling cartridge prevents limescale buildup, extending the machine's service life by up to ten times compared to standard models. With four multifunctional modes, it expertly adapts to any surface, from delicate sealed wood and laminate to heavy-duty stone tiles and carpets. The user-friendly design features a lightweight hand feel, an intuitive digital display, and integrated worklights to ensure effortless maneuverability and perfect visibility in every corner.
Features and benefits
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge
- The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.999% of bacteria²⁾
|Cable length (m)
|8
|Heating time (s)
|30
|Tank capacity (l)
|0.5
|Heating output (W)
|1600
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|75
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 308 x 1216
¹⁾ When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
³⁾ The use of the descaling cartridge extends the lifetime of the device by ten times (based on operation without a cartridge, a water hardness of 20 °dH (degrees German hardness) and a carbonate hardness of 15 °dH (degrees German hardness), based on internal durability tests). Regular replacement of the descaling cartridge at the maintenance interval is essential.
Scope of supply
- Descaler cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Multi-surface roller: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Integrated On/Off Switch
Videos
Application areas
- All Sealed Hard Floors (Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, Stone, and Sealed Wood)
- Low-pile carpets and rugs (Using specialized Dry mode only)
- Pet hair
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Liquids
- Dry dirt
- Even stubborn dirt
Accessories
Find parts
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