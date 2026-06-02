Window Vac WV 2 Plus
The Kärcher WV 2 Plus Window Vac is an easy way to achieve streak-free surfaces. The WV 2 Plus is equipped with a spray bottle, microfibre cloth and 20ml of glass cleaning concentrate.
The Kärcher WV 2 Plus Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes cleaning easy, and with the effiency of a Kärcher Window Vac, it is possible to clean surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The 280mm cleaning head leaves shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling clean, and the Window Vac is even effective at removing condensation or sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops. The WV 2 Plus includes a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, everything you need to achieve perfectly clean windows everytime.
Features and benefits
Quick and Easy to EmptyThe dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required.
Exchangeable Suction NozzleThe 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task.
LED DisplayThe LED display indicates when the battery needs to be recharged.
Lightweight and Quiet
- Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB.
The Original Inventor
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
3 x Faster
- Window cleaning is up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods.
Streak-Free Cleaning
- Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac.
Hygienic
- Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water.
Versatile
- The quick and easy way to clean flat surfaces, such as windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors leaving a sparkling, streak-free finish.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Colour
|white
|Weight including battery (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 280 x 320
Scope of supply
- Standard spray bottle with microfibre cloth
- Detergents: 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Tables / Worktops
- Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.