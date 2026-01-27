The perfect choice for building service contractors for deep cleaning of dull and lacklustre calcareous floors, for example made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone: the powdered FloorPro RM 775 high-gloss crystallising agent from Kärcher. The strongly acidic agent for wet crystallisation dissolves the bound calcium carbonate of the surface layer. In combination with the single-disc machine, this results in chemical and mechanical compaction and subsequent hardening of the surface. The now high-gloss floor becomes harder and more hard-wearing overall. The crystallising agent also reduces resoiling and makes subsequent maintenance cleaning easier.