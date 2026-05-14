Dry ice blaster IB 10/15 L2P Advanced

Features and benefits
Ergonomic blasting gun
  • Quick and easy nozzle change thanks to quick-release couplings.
  • With integrated lighting.
  • Ice on/off switch directly on the trigger gun.
Easy and intuitive operation
  • Jet pressure, operating hours, service time shown on the display.
  • Dry-ice quantity can be adjusted with a button.
  • Integrated status display and assistance systems, e.g. for pressure monitoring.
Safe dry-ice blasting
  • CO₂ is discharged via exhaust hose.
  • Safe handling, no contact with the dry-ice pellets.
  • Self-locking gun trigger.
Compact, mobile design
  • Wheels and handles allow mobility and safe transport.
  • Separate storage possibility for all components. Integrated home base.
Specifications

Technical data

Power rating (kW) 1.1
Housing/Frame Plastic rotation body
Tested by CE
Cable length (m) 5.5
Air pressure (bar/MPa) 0.7 - 10 / 0.07 - 1
Air flow (m³/min) 0.07 - 1.55
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 95
Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm) 2.5
Dry ice consumption (kg/h) 2 - 15
Liquid CO₂ consumption (kg/h) 20 - 60
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Voltage (V) 220 - 230
Weight without accessories (kg) 84
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 84
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 898 x 565 x 935
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning production equipment, such as injection moulding tools, conveyor systems and handling systems, etc.
  • For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces
  • For cleaning control cabinets, electrical components and control elements
  • For cleaning upholstery and textiles
  • For cleaning garden tools and robotic lawn mowers
Accessories