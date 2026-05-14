Dry ice blaster IB 10/15 L2P Advanced
Features and benefits
Ergonomic blasting gun
- Quick and easy nozzle change thanks to quick-release couplings.
- With integrated lighting.
- Ice on/off switch directly on the trigger gun.
Easy and intuitive operation
- Jet pressure, operating hours, service time shown on the display.
- Dry-ice quantity can be adjusted with a button.
- Integrated status display and assistance systems, e.g. for pressure monitoring.
Safe dry-ice blasting
- CO₂ is discharged via exhaust hose.
- Safe handling, no contact with the dry-ice pellets.
- Self-locking gun trigger.
Compact, mobile design
- Wheels and handles allow mobility and safe transport.
- Separate storage possibility for all components. Integrated home base.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power rating (kW)
|1.1
|Housing/Frame
|Plastic rotation body
|Tested by
|CE
|Cable length (m)
|5.5
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|0.7 - 10 / 0.07 - 1
|Air flow (m³/min)
|0.07 - 1.55
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|95
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|2.5
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|2 - 15
|Liquid CO₂ consumption (kg/h)
|20 - 60
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 230
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|84
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|84
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|898 x 565 x 935
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production equipment, such as injection moulding tools, conveyor systems and handling systems, etc.
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces
- For cleaning control cabinets, electrical components and control elements
- For cleaning upholstery and textiles
- For cleaning garden tools and robotic lawn mowers