High pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
Special class 3-phase cold water pressure washer for continuous operation in tough operating conditions. With tough steel frame, 150 bar pressure and 2000 litres per hour water flow.
The HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. This machine offers superior performance with a range of special features and high-quality accessories. Featuring a high-quality Kärcher crankshaft pump with a high water flow rate of up to 1600 l/h for superior cleaning performance in highly water-intensive tasks. Suitable for extreme cleaning jobs in large stables or quarries, stone-crushing plants and on other large construction sites in earthworks and excavation. Features include pneumatic tyres for easy manoevrability and use on uneven surfaces.
Features and benefits
Cage frameRobust, tubular outer frame. Integrated crane attachment point and accessory compartment. Protects the unit from damage.
Electronic monitoring for greater operating safetyLeakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
For the toughest jobsHigh mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and sturdy
- Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|500 - 2000
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Operating pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 150 / 3 - 15
|Max. Pressure (bar/MPa)
|190 / 19
|Power rating (kW)
|11.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|118
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|127.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|957 x 686 x 1080
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
Application areas
- Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction