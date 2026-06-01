The HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. This machine offers superior performance with a range of special features and high-quality accessories. Featuring a high-quality Kärcher crankshaft pump with a high water flow rate of up to 1600 l/h for superior cleaning performance in highly water-intensive tasks. Suitable for extreme cleaning jobs in large stables or quarries, stone-crushing plants and on other large construction sites in earthworks and excavation. Features include pneumatic tyres for easy manoevrability and use on uneven surfaces.