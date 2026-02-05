High pressure cleaner HDS 1000 BE

Hot water pressure washer with petrol combustion engine

The HDS 1000 BE is a powerful mobile hot water pressure washer built in a sturdy tubular frame offering all-round protection for components. Ideal for cleaning applications where there is no power supply available. With a 13 HP Honda petrol engine featuring an electric start function, the HDS 1000 BE offers high water flow and pressure rates ideal for applications where high performance cleaning is required. This unit is best suited for the plant hire and construction industry, agricultural applications as well as use in the public sector.

Features and benefits
Optimum ease of use
Optimum ease of use
Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage, overheating protection. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use.
Maximum performance
Maximum performance
High-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times.
Powerful petrol engine
Powerful petrol engine
Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
  • The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
  • Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow Rate (l/h) 450 - 900
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 40 - 210 / 4 - 21
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 98
Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 5.6
Fuel tank (l) 34
Drive type Petrol
Motor manufacturer Honda
Motor type GX 390
number of simultaneous users 1
Mobility Stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 175.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 181.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1100 x 750 x 785

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
  • Cage frame
  • Electric starter
  • Sturdy tubular steel frame for handling with crane
