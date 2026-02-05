The HDS 1000 BE is a powerful mobile hot water pressure washer built in a sturdy tubular frame offering all-round protection for components. Ideal for cleaning applications where there is no power supply available. With a 13 HP Honda petrol engine featuring an electric start function, the HDS 1000 BE offers high water flow and pressure rates ideal for applications where high performance cleaning is required. This unit is best suited for the plant hire and construction industry, agricultural applications as well as use in the public sector.