High pressure cleaner HDS 1000 DE
Hot water high-pressure cleaner with Yanmar diesel engine
The HDS 1000 DE is a powerful mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner built in a sturdy tubular frame offering all-round protection for components. Ideal for cleaning applications where there is no power supply available. With a 10 HP Yanmar diesel engine featuring electric start function, the HDS 1000 DE offers high water flow and pressure rates ideal for applications where high performance cleaning is required. This unit is best suited for the plant hire and construction industry, agricultural applications as well as use in the public sector.
Features and benefits
Optimum ease of useAutomatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage, overheating protection. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use.
Maximum performanceHigh-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times.
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engineComplies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
- The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
- Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Operating pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 200 / 4 - 20
|Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 98
|Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|5.6
|Nozzle size
|048
|Fuel tank (l)
|34
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Motor type
|L 100 V
|number of simultaneous users
|1
|Mobility
|Stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|188.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|194.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1100 x 750 x 785
Scope of supply
- Trigger gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Cage frame
- Electric starter
- Sturdy tubular steel frame for handling with crane