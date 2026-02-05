High pressure cleaner HDS 1000 DE

Hot water high-pressure cleaner with Yanmar diesel engine

The HDS 1000 DE is a powerful mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner built in a sturdy tubular frame offering all-round protection for components. Ideal for cleaning applications where there is no power supply available. With a 10 HP Yanmar diesel engine featuring electric start function, the HDS 1000 DE offers high water flow and pressure rates ideal for applications where high performance cleaning is required. This unit is best suited for the plant hire and construction industry, agricultural applications as well as use in the public sector.

Features and benefits
High pressure cleaner HDS 1000 DE: Optimum ease of use
Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage, overheating protection. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use.
High pressure cleaner HDS 1000 DE: Maximum performance
High-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times.
High pressure cleaner HDS 1000 DE: Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
  • The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
  • Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow Rate (l/h) 450 - 900
Operating pressure (bar/MPa) 40 - 200 / 4 - 20
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 98
Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 5.6
Nozzle size 048
Fuel tank (l) 34
Drive type Diesel
Motor manufacturer Yanmar
Motor type L 100 V
number of simultaneous users 1
Mobility Stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 188.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 194.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1100 x 750 x 785

Scope of supply

  • Trigger gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
  • Cage frame
  • Electric starter
  • Sturdy tubular steel frame for handling with crane
Accessories
Cleaning agents