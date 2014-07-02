XH 10, Extension Hose

High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility, 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose. Textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability.

10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between pressure washer and hose for easier working. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for up to 160 bar pressure and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.

Features and benefits
10-m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
DN 8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
  • Durable.
Kink protection
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 10
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85
Compatible machines