Welcome to WOMA!
WOMA (Pty) Ltd. has for more than 50 years been the cutting-edge manufacturer providing innovative products to the high-pressure water jet industry.
Regardless of the application – be it removal, cleaning or cutting – we design and manufacture high-precision power packs which set benchmarks in terms of quality, reliability, cost-effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
At WOMA, we combine our water jet expertise with extraordinary quality of service, delivered at a consistently high level via our 24-hour hotline and quick response parts delivery. We have a proven record in the industry of delivering reliable solutions to a long list of satisfied industrial and commercial clients.
WOMA - Always the leader in high-pressure applications.
Because water is liquid, it can be channelled in any direction. This idea has been the foundation of our work since our company’s founding.
Based on this, we have developed a product range offering the right solution for every need. The basis of this flexibility is the variable ability to combine various different modules:
- Depending on nozzle type, you can cut, grade, deburr, strip, remove, or decontaminate.
- Depending on pump capacity, water pressures of up to 4500 bar can be achieved.
- According to your utilization of the units, we are able to supply you with stationary or mobile units.
With WOMA you will always have the best solution combining minimized operating costs with the greatest possible working efficiency.
Universal applications
Our innovative solutions are in use in nearly all branches of modern industry and our application knowledge grows on a continuous basis. This is made possible by our application service which allows us to systematically apply our worldwide experiences to your solution.
Surface preparation
The WOMA technique is applicable to numerous branches of industry for cleaning and preparing surfaces – such as removing all types of coatings and rust. Other applications include emission-free decontamination as well as selective concrete removal.
Whether rubber coatings in clarifiers, tanks or pipelines – nothing is that resistant to mechanical cleaning like the special rebound forces of this flexible material. Only high-pressure water jet technology can cope with it easily.
In connection with the highly effective WOMA water tools (e.g. TankMaster ® XX L- XL, -S and the adjustable nozzle Speedcontrol 3000), which we use in our patented systems, we can remove successfully any rubber coating with a large area converage efficiency at very low disposal costs.
The industrial production of aluminium generally leads to salt build-up in many components in the process equipment. Regular cleaning using high pressure water jet technology with operating pressures from 1500 up to 3000 bar has been proven as most effective. It works residue-free without damaging the carrier material.
WOMA has 45 years experience in development and manufacturing cleaning plants which are tailored individually according to suit the specific requirements of systems engineering.
Wherever controlled removal of lacquer coats is required, WOMA devices are the means to choose. Various nozzles and systems can be selected according to the type of application to achieve this. Under help of variable operating pressures up to 3000 bar and a high area efficiency, multilayer lacquer coats can be easily removed without damaging the carrier material.
High variability is making WOMA systems the ideal tools for cleaning and maintenance of all shipboard equipment. Open surfaces, including the skin, can be effectively cleaned as well as marine structures, tanks or lines. Even cutting coating systems and any kind of metal can be done easily, if necessary.
Regular monitoring is a key component for the operational and structural safety of bridges. Also, maintenance and repair must meet strict standards. Our water-jet technology enables all steps of a modern rehabilitation – from simple cleaning to the roughening of surfaces according to predefined bond tensile strength values up to the exposing of defects and reinforcement.
Here WOMA robot technology allows depths up to one meter. All these benefits make efficient and flexible rehabilitation an easy task.
In the field of civil engineering our trendsetting systems are winning more and more awareness and recognition and are state of art.This is based on the combination of high efficiency and environmental friendliness.
From the removal of caking, surface systems, concrete or contamination to the separation of concrete structures, steel, ceramics, fiber-reinforced materials or elements our pipeline systems are providing highest reliability.
Be it painting, plaster, asphalt, concrete, coatings, rubber abrasion, oils, rust or many other materials, our water-tools are purely irresistible. The high-coverage performance is allowing as well the efficient cleaning of large areas in horizontal and vertical orientation – e.g. facades, buildings, transport facilities and runways.
The effective removal of scale from hot rolled steels is of crucial importance for the final material quality. Descaling by means of hydro-mechanical equipment has proven itself to be ideal technology for one reason: the effects of cooling down, crushing and evaporation are affecting and enhancing each other tremendously positive.
For many years WOMA is a reliable partner for the steel industry and providing turnkey systems and equipment that is tailored for your special requirements.
Wherever controlled removal of lacquer coats is required, WOMA devices are the means to choose. To achieve this various nozzles and systems can be selected according to the type of application.
Under help of variable operating pressures up to 3000 bar and a large area coversage efficiency, multilayer lacquer coats can be easily removed without damaging the carrier material.
WOMA technology is worldwide used in every application where efficient processing of technical surfaces is required. Ranging from coatings, paints, rust and corrosion protection over the emission-free decontamination to the selective removal of concrete – WOMA tools are working environment-friendly, free of dust and vibration.
WOMA technology is worldwide used in every application where efficient processing of technical surfaces is required.
Ranging from coatings, paints, rust and corrosion protection over the emission-free decontamination to the selective removal of concrete – WOMA tools are working environment-friendly, free of dust and vibration.
Parking Deck renovations are particularly demanding projects, because parking decks have a areas which are difficult to access.
The compact design of WOMA devices makes our technologies applicable anywhere.
Whether exposure of damaged areas, whether concrete removal up to depths of 40 cm - our systems provide a highly differentiated range of services by which every problem can be solved according to the needs of application. Also the use of robots is possible without any problems.
The effective cleaning of roads, runways and other traffic safety-related areas is a must. As the permanent rubber abrasion leads to a reduction of the surface roughness – and thus reduces driving safety. The WOMA ultra high-pressure water jet technology ensures a measurably higher roughness at high area efficiency.
Even if it is just about the removal of road markings – this can be done with ease.
Cleaning
WOMA systems are now associated with the chemical and process engineering industry as well. They clean containers of lacquer and paint, contamination, resin and caking without leaving any residue. Furthermore, WOMA systems set standards in cleaning pipes and tube bundles. WOMA tools are certified as extraordinarily safe products.
Sieves and filters are important elements in many industrial processes. To ensure consistently high reliability of these processes, it requires regular cleaning of these components with high efficiency. Our systems are cleaning the filter systems of any type of deposits, caking, paints, coatings, incrustations, germs, oxide films, slurries, calcifications, to name only a few.
When pipes are threatening to clog or are already clogged – cleaning systems from WOMA can clear them. This is made possible by a pneumatically driven rotary tube cleaner operating at pressures of up to 1,500 bar (RDR TubeMaster® 1500).
For tube bundles, such as heat exchanger, heater or evaporator, whirl jet nozzles operating at pressures of up to 2,500 bar can be utilized. In addition manually operated pipe cleaning tools which are lightweight and exhibit high durability can be used.
In the steel processing industry the used crucibles must be regularly freed of impurities. Compared with the application of brushing processes the cleaning with WOMA high-pressure water jet systems has enormous advantages: it reduces the time required – and therefore the interruption time of the process – by a factor of 4 and prevents wear on the crucible walls. Crucible cleaning systems from WOMA are removing every attachment in a one shot operation – an additional post-cleaning process is redundant.
Aluminium-Buoy / Removal of algae and mussels
Whether hull plankings, docks, barrages or ship lifts, aluminium buoys – the effective removal of algae, shells and other deposit is an integral part in the conservation of value and maintenance for a physical structure.
The portable, compact built WOMA systems – the Ecocold ® - and the Ecotherm® series –are attesting their particular flexibility in these special environments. Variable adjustable pressures are ensuring a high cleaning performance and high area efficiency. On request it is also possible to abrade the surface and uncover defects at the same time in just one operation.
Paints, lacquers, coatings, elastic coatings – whenever these materials must be removed quickly and thoroughly from walls and other surfaces, more and more people decide to rely on the world-unique hot water systems Ecotherm ® 600 or Ecotherm ® 800.
With temperatures up to 98 ° C, pressures up to 800 bar and their high area efficiency, these tools make surfaces look like new again and doing an optimum surface preparation at the same time. One step facade cleaning and restoration – without any chemicals, grit, and with minimal disposal costs.
Regardless of the material - i.e. paint coating, paint booth grid, plaster, asphalt, concrete, coatings, rubber scuff marks, oil, rust — our water tools will be unrivalled. High operating area makes it possible to apply WOMA systems in industrial cleaning of big surfaces in both horizontal and vertical direction, e.g. facades, transport facilities and runways.
Regardless of the material - i.e. paint coating, plaster, asphalt, concrete, coatings, rubber scuff marks, oil, rust - our water tools will be unrivalled. High operating area makes it possible to apply WOMA systems in industrial cleaning of big surfaces in both horizontal and vertical direction, e.g. facades, transport facilities and runways.
Bitumen deposits can be found in many places – on streets, roofs, painted structures, tank coatings and many more areas. The thermoplastic behavior of bitumen makes special demands on the cleaning technology.
The variability of our high-pressure water jet technology allows you to remove bitumen from both metallic and non-metallic surfaces leaving them residue free, after which the material can be recycled.
WOMA systems Tankmaster XXL, XL and S are proving to be the optimal hand tools for large containers.
The cleaning process is done with special rotating nozzle carrier heads. At operating pressures up to 3,000 bar and water flows up to 600 l /min even tough and hardened caking and deposits do not have a chance.
By using special tank cleaning heads and extension arms the full range of tank sizes can be handled with an optimal cleaning coverage performance.
When pipes are threatening to clog or are already clogged–cleaning systems from WOMA make their way clear again.
This is made possible by pneumatically driven rotary tube cleaner and operating pressures up to 1,500 bar (RDR TubeMaster® 1500).
For tube bundles, such as heat exchanger, heater or evaporator, wireless jet nozzles with up to 2,500 bar come into game. In addition hand held pipe cleaning tools which are very light weighted and exhibit high durability can be used.
Our systems can be found in the automotive industry in a wide range, from steel production to the finished product in different forms of applications. They remove mold and core sand as reliable as fats, oils, emulsions, cakings, incrustation or paint.
Our water-jet cuttings systems are working highly reliable as well in the wide spectrum of insulation materials like fiber reinforced plastics, felt, glass, rubber, ceramics, metals, foams, carpets and textiles.
Removal of blockings, minimization of odor or exposure of damaged areas – our systems have proven themselves in the sewer technology in many aspects.
With our systems the removal of materials like deposits, coatings, concrete, vegetation, corrosion products, oxide layers, sedimented solids, sludges, sewer skin, dirt, roots, residua of cement or lime, and much more, is performed remarkable efficient.
The decontamination of buildings, power plants, ships and machines is subject to very strict legal inspection. The WOMA devices and systems offer the required safety and prove to be reliable on the daily basis, regardless of the purpose e.g. deposits, fiber-reinforced coatings, contaminated coatings, paint coatings and plasters, oils, radiation sources, soot as well as explosive materials and power fuel.
Cutting
WOMA cutting tools enjoy an excellent reputation in the building and demolition industry. Our tools are used in cutting reinforced concrete, steel or ceramics and are suitable for on site usage. Furthermore, containers, steel and building structures can be easily demolished. WOMA cutting tools generate no heat at the cutting edge and are dust free as well as low vibration.
Whether alloy metals, steel, concrete, reinforced concrete, high-strength ceramics– in this as in uncountable more materials, the cutting tools of WOMA are purely irresistible.
The combination of abrasive water jet cutting, high pressure and variable nozzles allows a precision that is optimally adapted to the specific material conditions. This is the reason for the success of WOMA-cutting systems in many industry segments.
Whether alloy metals, steel, concrete, reinforced concrete, high-strength ceramics– in this as in uncountable more materials, the cutting tools of WOMA are purely irresistible. The combination of abrasive water jet cutting, high pressure and variable nozzles allows a precision that is optimally adapted to the specific material conditions. This is the reason for the success of WOMA-cutting systems in many industry segments.
Whether alloy metals, steel, concrete, reinforced concrete, high strength ceramics– in this as in uncountable more materials, the cutting tools of WOMA are purely irresistible. The combination of abrasive water jet cutting, high pressure and variable nozzles allows a precision that is optimally adapted to the specific material conditions. This is the reason for the success of WOMA-cutting systems in many industry segments.
Large volume solid tires such as that of caterpillars, tankers or mine vehicles can only be disassembled by cutting them apart. The cutting tools of WOMA cope with the most resilient material optimally. The combination of abrasive water jet cutting, high pressure and variable nozzles allows a precision that is optimally adapted to the specific material conditions.This is the reason for the success of WOMA-cutting systems in many industry segments
High-precision cutting in ex-protected areas – with the special WOMA systems, no problem at all. The leading companies in the oil and gas industry are counting on our systems. The German Federal Institute for Materials Research certified that our systems can cut pipelines up to 40 mm wall thickness millimeter accurate. The result is a precise, circular cut. Also, other materials such as concrete, reinforced concrete and high-strength ceramics, can be processed as well with ease.
High-precision cutting in ex-protected areas – with the special WOMA systems, no problem at all. The leading companies in the oil and gas industry are counting on our systems. The German Federal Institute for Materials Research certified that our systems can cut pipelines up to 40 mm wall thickness millimeter accurate. The result is a precise, circular cut. Also, other materials such as concrete, reinforced concrete and high-strength ceramics, can be processed as well with ease.
Contact us
WOMA South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
17 Albert Road
Westmead
Pinetown, Kwa-Zulu Natal
3608
Tel: +27 31 705 3420 (Switchboard)
Fax: +27 31 705 4224