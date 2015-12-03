Clever renting

When to rent? When to buy?

Whether you decide to rent or buy a WOMA machine, the most important thing to consider is what you need and what will give you value for money. By renting, you can make the most of short-term sales potential without tying up capital. Or, as a start-up, it allows you to save your seed capital and gives you access to a professional machine pool according to your current needs.

Seasonal renting: always ideally equipped

Rental machines allow you to attend to seasonal tasks like winter service, sweeping and maintaining lawns and green spaces – without substantial investment. That way you only incur the cost of the machine while it is also earning you money.

Quality creates quality

Take advantage of rental machines and service from WOMA, partner to the professionals: for cleaning machines and accessories of the highest class. High availability. Proximity. Flexibility. Deliver-and-collect service. And expert advice.

Renting means saving

Rental machines offer more than just the opportunity to save on investments. Renting gives you greater financial leeway and opens up options for other investments. What's more, you can optimise cost control and use top-class machines maintained to the highest standard and with all of the required tests, including UVV (accident prevention guidelines). That way you only incur the cost of the machine while it is also earning you money.

Keep costs under control

Our rental service gives you everything: delivery and collection, servicing, repair and machine breakdown insurance. This allows you to budget more accurately and to know exactly what you are paying for.

Rent an entire fleet

If you have buildings under contract, the terms of which do not justify purchasing a machine, simply rent the fleet. You will find the machine you need in WOMAs rental fleet range.

Rent with security

Renting also means minimising risk for you as an operator. With regular professional servicing and all necessary tests carried out at the prescribed times, compliance with legal requirements is guaranteed. With a machine in perfect working order, you won't have to worry about a thing.

Flexibility – the way you want

Always use a machine that is ideally suited to a particular task. And only for as long as it is needed. With the freedom to exchange it while it is still fully functional. No long idle times. No idle capital. No gradual loss of value.