Aluminium handle 140 cm / D 23 mm
For use with all Kärcher mop holders and plastic squeegees: aluminium handle, 140 cm long and 23 mm in diameter.
With a diameter of 23 millimetres, this 140-centimetre-long aluminium handle fits perfectly and ergonomically in the hand, enabling even long periods of work. The rustproof aluminium also guarantees a long service life. Suitable for use with all Kärcher mop holders and plastic squeegees.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1400
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Length (mm)
|1400
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning
- Floor - dry cleaning