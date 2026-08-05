Aluminium handle 140 cm / D 23 mm

For use with all Kärcher mop holders and plastic squeegees: aluminium handle, 140 cm long and 23 mm in diameter.

With a diameter of 23 millimetres, this 140-centimetre-long aluminium handle fits perfectly and ergonomically in the hand, enabling even long periods of work. The rustproof aluminium also guarantees a long service life. Suitable for use with all Kärcher mop holders and plastic squeegees.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP
Handle type Fix
Handle length (mm) 1400
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Length (mm) 1400
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Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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