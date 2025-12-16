The VPS Wand allows you to easily switch from low to high pressure, and everything between, while you clean. Simply twist the end for infinitely variable pressure adjustment. The VPS Wand automatically dispenses detergent when in low pressure mode. Compatible with Kärcher K 2 - K 5 electric pressure washers. NOT compatible with Kärcher K 1700 - K 2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washers. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Kärcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0).