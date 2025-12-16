Vario Power Spray (VPS) Wand
Replacement Vario Power Spray Wand for Kärcher K2-K5 electric pressure washers.
The VPS Wand allows you to easily switch from low to high pressure, and everything between, while you clean. Simply twist the end for infinitely variable pressure adjustment. The VPS Wand automatically dispenses detergent when in low pressure mode. Compatible with Kärcher K 2 - K 5 electric pressure washers. NOT compatible with Kärcher K 1700 - K 2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washers. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Kärcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0).
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Low-pressure detergent jet
- Infinitely adjustable pressure regulation – from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|448 x 46 x 46
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Façade
- Garden and stone walls
- Paths
- Fences
- Areas around the home and garden