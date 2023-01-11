Floor cleaning at car dealerships

Having well-maintained floor coverings plays a key role in a car dealership's look and, therefore, in the purchasing experience as a whole. Polishing floors to a high gloss finish reflects the high quality of the vehicles and this cleaning should therefore be carried out on a weekly, or even daily, basis. Different cleaning methods are required depending on the floor covering.

Showrooms often have high-quality floors made of natural stone which add to the attractive presentation of the vehicles. Fine stoneware tiles are also often used in showrooms because of the wide range of colours and patterns available. In contrast, offices are generally fitted with carpet flooring. The correct method must be chosen in order to correctly clean and maintain the various floor coverings in car dealerships. This will ensure that their look and value will be maintained over many years.