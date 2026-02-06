The KFI 4410 flat pleated filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without constantly having to stop to change filters. During use, it reliably ensures high suction power and dust filtration. Embedded in a patented filter box, the flat pleated filter can be replaced particularly conveniently and quickly – without any contact with dirt: simply open the filter box, change the filter, close the filter box – and that's it! Developed as a customer-fit for WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.