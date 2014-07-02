Roller brush, high / low, orange, 350 mm

Orange roller brush with high-low structure for particularly effective cleaning of textured floor coverings.

Roller brush (high-low, medium-hard, orange) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism and varying bristle lengths, length 350 mm. For cleaning heavily structured floors and deep crevices. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.6 mm thick, 15-20 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour orange
Length (mm) 350
Brush type high / low
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Compatible machines