Roller brush, high / low, orange, 350 mm
Orange roller brush with high-low structure for particularly effective cleaning of textured floor coverings.
Roller brush (high-low, medium-hard, orange) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism and varying bristle lengths, length 350 mm. For cleaning heavily structured floors and deep crevices. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.6 mm thick, 15-20 mm long.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|orange
|Length (mm)
|350
|Brush type
|high / low
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9