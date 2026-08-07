WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (280 mm)

For streak-free cleaning results: exchangeable squeegee blades (280 mm) for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs.

Simply change the squeegee blade (280 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs to restore the streak-free shine to all smooth surfaces – and without any dripping water.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 280 x 30 x 24
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants