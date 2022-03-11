Care programme for the floor
Noble parquet, robust tiles or practical linoleum – the right floor for every living requirement. But how do the different floor coverings stay beautiful permanently? We give tips for the home.
The hard life of a hard floor
One of the most roughly treated surfaces in the home is the floor. In everyday life it has to cope with a lot. Pets’ paws, biscuit crumbs, coffee stains and muddy shoe soles – that all plays havoc with the floor under our feet as time goes by. It is true that there are especially robust hard floors meanwhile that forgive a lot. But you should also treat them to an extensive care programme regularly. For only a clean and well-looked after floor invites you to feel comfortable in the home. It is important to cater to the different needs of the coverings. Because when it comes to cleaning, all floors are not alike.
Floors depend on the type
Parquet
Noble wood variant of hard floor.
Real wood is prone to scratches. Always remove coarse dirt first before cleaning and polishing.
Compatible with broom, vacuum cleaner and damp mopping.
Laminate
Especially robust hard floor covering.
Synthetic resin with decorative layer of paper. Available in many different colours and looks.
Compatible with vacuum cleaner and damp mopping, can swell if very wet.
Linoleum
Category of elastic flooring.
Popular in living areas and children’s rooms, counts as being “warm under foot”, impact sound absorbing and easy to look after.
Not compatible with too much moisture. Vacuum cleaner and damp mopping are the right choice.
Tiles
Especially resilient, therefore popular in kitchen and bathroom.
Very compatible with wetness – therefore easy to clean.
Joints have special requirements: Acid cleaning agents, e.g. vinegar-based cleaners, can attack them.
Clean floors with method
Wood, plastic and natural material: Damp mopping
First of all, the floor is vacuumed. Once dust bunnies and crumbs are removed, the damp cleaning can be started. Parquet, laminate and elastic floor coverings are sensitive to wetness and alkaline cleaners. Damp mopping with a firmly wrung out cloth is the answer here. In addition, use diluted neutral or slightly acid cleaning agent. Anyone, who want to make sure that they don’t damage their floor with too much water, simply uses the hard floor cleaner FC 5. Its microfibre roller is automatically only slightly dampened. As it also collects other dirt, it can also economise the first step.
Tiles and joints: With or without chemistry
-
wet mopping: Water is no problem for tiles. Toothpaste and cooking stains can be removed with lots of moisture.
-
cleaning joints: Use citric acid diluted with water against limescale deposits. It is gentler to the surfaces than vinegar, for example.
-
watering: Always rinse well after cleaning with acid cleaning agents, so that no residues are left behind.
-
cleaning without chemicals: A steam cleaner, for example an SC 3 EasyFix [LINK] steam cleaner, combats limescale and bacteria reliably and completely without chemicals.
Suitable products for the cleaning tips
You may also be interested in:
Tips to avoid dust and dirt in your home
It’s something we’re all too familiar with: You've just rid your house of dust, and there's another grey layer of it on your furniture and floors. And so the job starts all over again. It can be frustrating. It's no wonder that we don't like doing these household tasks. Here are some tips for keeping on top of the dirt.
D-I-Y Car washing
Is it getting more and more difficult to see through the car’s dirty front windscreen? Or has the child left loads of biscuit crumbs and juice on the back seat? In that case, it is really time to give the car a thorough clean again inside and out. With the right equipment that is done quickly – and is even fun.
Five tips for a clean home with pets
Pets bring life to your own four walls – but also a certain amount of dirt. Whether it's your dog traipsing mud across your freshly washed floor, your cat spilling food next to her bowl, or your guinea pig streaking through his cage sending fur flying through your home. So as not to cloud your joy at living with animals, here are a few helpful cleaning tips.