Care programme for the floor

The hard life of a hard floor

One of the most roughly treated surfaces in the home is the floor. In everyday life it has to cope with a lot. Pets’ paws, biscuit crumbs, coffee stains and muddy shoe soles – that all plays havoc with the floor under our feet as time goes by. It is true that there are especially robust hard floors meanwhile that forgive a lot. But you should also treat them to an extensive care programme regularly. For only a clean and well-looked after floor invites you to feel comfortable in the home. It is important to cater to the different needs of the coverings. Because when it comes to cleaning, all floors are not alike.