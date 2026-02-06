The Floor Cleaner FC 5's two-in-one function lets you mop and suction wet and dry dirt in just one step. No need to vacuum beforehand – mopping has never been easier, faster or more thorough. The automatically moistened, rotating microfibre rollers pick dirt up, while the water-dirt mixture is continuously suctioned off the rollers at the same time. This practical self-cleaning function keeps the rollers fresh and ready to use at all times. The Floor Cleaner offers even more convincing arguments: in comparison with conventional methods, the FC 5 uses up to 85% less water while providing significantly better cleaning performance. The FC 5 can be used on all standard hard floors, whether they are made of wood, stone or plastic.