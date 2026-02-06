Hard floor cleaner FC 5 Corded
The Floor Cleaner FC 5 with microfibre rollers and a two-in-one function for mopping and suctioning wet and dry dirt in just one step - with improved head for pet hair pick up!
The Floor Cleaner FC 5's two-in-one function lets you mop and suction wet and dry dirt in just one step. No need to vacuum beforehand – mopping has never been easier, faster or more thorough. The automatically moistened, rotating microfibre rollers pick dirt up, while the water-dirt mixture is continuously suctioned off the rollers at the same time. This practical self-cleaning function keeps the rollers fresh and ready to use at all times. The Floor Cleaner offers even more convincing arguments: in comparison with conventional methods, the FC 5 uses up to 85% less water while providing significantly better cleaning performance. The FC 5 can be used on all standard hard floors, whether they are made of wood, stone or plastic.
Features and benefits
Removes dust and spillages.
- Wipe and pick up dust, small crumbs and pet hair in one step.
- Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- 2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank.
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
- Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Suitable for all hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl)
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
- Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors.
Easy device cleaning
- Device and roller cleaning function in the clean and park station.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
- Floor head cover can be removed and washed quickly under running water.
Cleaning and parking station
- Convenient storage and stowage of the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 60
|Fresh water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|400
|Dirty water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|200
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 460
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (Millimetre)
|300
|Drying time of cleaned floor (Minute)
|Approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|67
|Cleaning station volume (Millilitre)
|200
|Cable length (Metre)
|7
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|320 x 270 x 1220
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 2 Unit
- Detergent: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 Millilitre
- Cleaning and parking station
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
