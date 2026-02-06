Hard floor cleaner FC 5 Corded

The Floor Cleaner FC 5 with microfibre rollers and a two-in-one function for mopping and suctioning wet and dry dirt in just one step - with improved head for pet hair pick up!

The Floor Cleaner FC 5's two-in-one function lets you mop and suction wet and dry dirt in just one step. No need to vacuum beforehand – mopping has never been easier, faster or more thorough. The automatically moistened, rotating microfibre rollers pick dirt up, while the water-dirt mixture is continuously suctioned off the rollers at the same time. This practical self-cleaning function keeps the rollers fresh and ready to use at all times. The Floor Cleaner offers even more convincing arguments: in comparison with conventional methods, the FC 5 uses up to 85% less water while providing significantly better cleaning performance. The FC 5 can be used on all standard hard floors, whether they are made of wood, stone or plastic.

Features and benefits
Removes dust and spillages.
  • Wipe and pick up dust, small crumbs and pet hair in one step.
  • Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
  • 2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank.
  • Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
  • Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Suitable for all hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl)
  • Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
  • Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors.
Easy device cleaning
  • Device and roller cleaning function in the clean and park station.
  • Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
  • Floor head cover can be removed and washed quickly under running water.
Cleaning and parking station
  • Convenient storage and stowage of the machine.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance per tank filling (Square metre) Approx. 60
Fresh water tank capacity (Millilitre) 400
Dirty water tank capacity (Millilitre) 200
Rated input power (Watt) Maximum 460
Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Roller working width (Millimetre) 300
Drying time of cleaned floor (Minute) Approx. 2
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 67
Cleaning station volume (Millilitre) 200
Cable length (Metre) 7
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 4.6
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 320 x 270 x 1220

* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

Scope of supply

  • Multi-surface roller: 2 Unit
  • Detergent: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 Millilitre
  • Cleaning and parking station

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
Accessories
Cleaning agents
