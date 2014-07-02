Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C
Compact carpet cleaning machine for the quick and economical spray extraction of smaller areas, but also for targeted spot cleaning and intermediate cleaning of carpets with prespraying of I-Capsolation cleaning agent. Economical on areas between 200 and 800 m².
The BRC 30/15 C is the perfect machine for fibre-deep carpet cleaning of smaller areas. With its floating brush perfect cleaning results can be achieved, also on uneven areas. The BRC 30/15 can also be used flexibly for the intermediate cleaning of carpets with the prespray of I-Capsol cleaning agent or for selective stain removal.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance
- Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
- Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
- Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions
- Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m².
- Easy storage.
- Easy to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (basic cleaning / intermediate cleaning "iCapsol") (m²/h)
|150
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|46
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|300 / 30
|Spray pressure deep cleaning (bar)
|3.5
|Spray rate deep cleaning (l/min)
|1
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|315
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|15 / 17
|Turbine power rating (W)
|1130
|Brush motor power rating (W)
|76
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|920 x 360 x 750
Scope of supply
- Number of rollers: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Working direction: Backwards