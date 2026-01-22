T 7/1 Classic

The T 7/1 Classic is an extremely lightweight, compact dry vacuum cleaner which is powerful yet still very quiet. 

With 850 Watt power, the compact dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic produces an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. The vacuum cleaner is pleasantly quiet with only 63 dB(A). The machine has a 2.0 metre long suction hose and is very light weighing 3.5 kilograms. The moulded bend allows long periods of fatigue-free work. The good track properties of the dry vacuum cleaner are thanks to the chassis with 2 fixed castors and 2 swivel castors. An all-round bumper ensures that the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container does not cause any damage to furniture, etc. The T 7/1 Classic comes with a fleece filter bag as standard.

Features and benefits
Low weight
Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Permanent main filter basket
Made from robust fleece. Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Outstanding suction power
Professional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Cable hook
  • Easy storage of the power cable.
  • Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Robust bumper
  • Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Current type (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23.5
Air flow rate (l/s) 40
Rated performance (W) 850
Container capacity (l) 7
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 375 x 285 x 310

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 350 mm
  • Suction tubes material: plastic
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: fleece
  • Motor protection filter
  • Permanent filter basket: fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: plastic
  • Cable hook
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
  • Carpeted floors
Accessories