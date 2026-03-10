Dirt Blaster for K7, DB180
The Dirt Blaster is the most powerful rotary nozzle for Kärcher K7 pressure washers. For particularly stubborn dirt on stone paving or walls.
Powerful on very stubborn dirt: the dirt blaster is our most powerful spray lance with a rotary nozzle for all Kärcher pressure washers in K7 series. The rotating point jet gives you a large cleaning area performance, even the most stubborn dirt, like that on mossy or weathered surfaces, can be removed easily.
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
- Effectively removes stubborn dirt on sensitive surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effectively removes stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Garden walls and stone walls