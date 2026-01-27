Façade & glass cleaning attachment
Façades and glass surfaces are optimally cleaned at high pressure with the façade and glass cleaning attachment. Particularly efficient in combination with the Kärcher telescopic spray lance.
Uniform and highly effective cleaning: the four high-pressure nozzles eliminate stubborn dirt on various surfaces. Depending on the application, the interchangeable frame can be exchanged easily and quickly. The frame with bristles for cleaning façades and walls protects the user against spray water and can also be moved gently along the surface. For cleaning glass surfaces, such as conservatories, the frame with microfibre pad, which is attached by hook-and-loop, is perfect. The abrasive fibres support the dirt removal and guarantee gentle cleaning of the surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fibre composition textile
|70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|194 x 338 x 160
Videos
Application areas
- Façade
- Conservatories
- Windscreens
