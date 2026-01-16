Steam cleaner SC 4 EasyFix Premium

Unfortunately, the desired product is not part of our current product range anymore. Accessories, cleaning products and operating instructions are still available. Switch to the current product range.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

*Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level with the Kärcher home steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on typical household, smooth,  hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).

**When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on typcial household, smooth, hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam setting (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae). With Kärcher professional steam cleaners SG(V) this is 99.999%, according to EN 16615:2015-06, on PVC floors. (test germ: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541).