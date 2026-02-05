Air purifier AF 50
The AF 50 air purifier with laser sensor technology and automatic mode removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m²* to 100 m² in size.
Perfect air purification for larger rooms, living rooms and workplaces: The AF 50 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens using its multi-layer filter system. Further features include the activated carbon fill, a display to indicate the air quality in alphanumerical terms in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³, and to indicate air quality as a colour code, the temperature and the relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adjust automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity of use. This machine also has a max air flow of 520 m³/h.
Features and benefits
High Protect 13 Filter
Automatic mode
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power rating (W)
|50
|Suitable room size (m²)
|up to 100
|Air throughput (m³/h)
|max. 520
|Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm)
|0.3 µm >= 99.95 %
|Power settings
|5
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 290 x 580
Equipment
- Filter change indicator
- Temperature gauge
- Display of relative air humidity
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
- Timer program
