Air purifier AF 50

The AF 50 air purifier with laser sensor technology and automatic mode removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m²* to 100 m² in size.

Perfect air purification for larger rooms, living rooms and workplaces: The AF 50 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens using its multi-layer filter system. Further features include the activated carbon fill, a display to indicate the air quality in alphanumerical terms in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³, and to indicate air quality as a colour code, the temperature and the relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adjust automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity of use. This machine also has a max air flow of 520 m³/h.

Features and benefits
High Protect 13 Filter
Automatic mode
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Power rating (W) 50
Suitable room size (m²) up to 100
Air throughput (m³/h) max. 520
Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm) 0.3 µm >= 99.95 %
Power settings 5
Colour white
Weight without accessories (kg) 9.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 290 x 580

Equipment

  • Filter change indicator
  • Temperature gauge
  • Display of relative air humidity
  • Automatic mode
  • Night mode
  • Timer program
Air purifier AF 50
Air purifier AF 50
Videos
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.