Ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 2
With integrated filter cleaning, long-lasting suction power and a 14-litre metal container: The powerful ash and dry vacuum cleaner for the safe removal of ash without contact with dirt.
Powerful, long-lasting, user-friendly, versatile and safe: With the AD 2 ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 600-watt turbine, removing ash couldn't be easier. Its integrated filter cleaning system provides long-lasting suction power, cleaning the clogged filter at the touch of a button so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Thanks to a single-part filter system with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter, as well as a practical handle on the container, this can be emptied easily, quickly and without having to come into contact with dirt. The metal container, a flexible suction hose made from coated metal and top quality flame-resistant material provide maximum safety when picking up ash. The bevelled hand tube provides optimum working comfort and performs impressively, particularly in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. This enables ashresidues to be fully vacuumed. Its compact design means that the ash vacuum cleaner can be stored in a small space at any time and the suction hose can be conveniently propped up against the device when not in use.
Features and benefits
"Pull & Push" locking system
- Easy and quick opening, closing and emptying of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|600
|Suction Power (W)
|140
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 210
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Container material
|Metal
|Power Cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|82
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 330 x 440
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Cable hook
- Storage space for small parts
Application areas
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
Accessories
Find parts
