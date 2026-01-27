Ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 2

With integrated filter cleaning, long-lasting suction power and a 14-litre metal container: The powerful ash and dry vacuum cleaner for the safe removal of ash without contact with dirt.

Powerful, long-lasting, user-friendly, versatile and safe: With the AD 2 ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 600-watt turbine, removing ash couldn't be easier. Its integrated filter cleaning system provides long-lasting suction power, cleaning the clogged filter at the touch of a button so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Thanks to a single-part filter system with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter, as well as a practical handle on the container, this can be emptied easily, quickly and without having to come into contact with dirt. The metal container, a flexible suction hose made from coated metal and top quality flame-resistant material provide maximum safety when picking up ash. The bevelled hand tube provides optimum working comfort and performs impressively, particularly in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. This enables ashresidues to be fully vacuumed. Its compact design means that the ash vacuum cleaner can be stored in a small space at any time and the suction hose can be conveniently propped up against the device when not in use.

Features and benefits
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • Easy and quick opening, closing and emptying of the container.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 600
Suction Power (W) 140
Vacuum (mbar) max. 210
Air flow (l/s) max. 40
Container capacity (l) 14
Container material Metal
Power Cable (m) 4
Standard accessory ID (mm) 35
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Sound power level (dB(A)) 82
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 345 x 330 x 440

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.2 m
  • Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Coarse dirt filter
  • Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal

Equipment

  • Filter cleaning function
  • Cable hook
  • Storage space for small parts
Application areas
  • Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
Accessories
