Ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 4 Premium
Easily disposes of ashes without you coming into contact with any dirt: the long-lasting, powerful AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 17-l metal container and filter cleaning.
The AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner with a 600-watt turbine and exhaust air filter ensures impressive high, long-lasting suction power. Its integrated filter cleaning system cleans the clogged filter at the touch of a button, so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Quick and convenient emptying of the waste container without contact with dirt is ensured by a 1-part filter system (with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter) and a practical handle on the container. Furthermore, high-grade flame-resistant materials ensure maximum safety in vacuuming up ash. Thanks to the bevelled hand tube, all ash residue is comfortably vacuumed up – even in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. Together with the floor nozzle for hard surface cleaning and the high-quality chrome-plated suction tubes, both included in the scope of supply, the AD 4 Premium can be used anywhere as a fully-fledged dry vacuum cleaner. Other practical features: storage of the cable and accessories and the practical way the suction hose or suction tubes with floor nozzles can be propped against the machine during work intermissions.
Features and benefits
"Pull & Push" locking system
- Easy and quick opening, closing and emptying of the container.
Rollers
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|600
|Suction Power (W)
|150
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 215
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 42
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Metal
|Power Cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|<= 80
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|365 x 330 x 565
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.7 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Chrome-plated
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Exhaust air filter
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Cable hook
- Wheels
- Storage space for small parts
Application areas
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.